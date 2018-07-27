Global News at Noon Toronto July 27 2018 12:26pm 02:28 Mayor John Tory says plan to cut council in half ‘not right’ Toronto’s mayor says Premier Doug Ford should have consulted with voters before announcing proposed legislation to cut city council seats by nearly half. Marianne Dimain has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4357093/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4357093/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?