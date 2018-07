It was phased out over decade ago but some passionate Edmontonians are pitching a project to celebrate all things Klondike Days. They want to film a documentary highlighting memories from the fair that started in 1962. It saw Edmontonians dressed in period costumes to celebrate the city being a stop on the Yukon gold rush. Former president of Klondike Days Don Clarke and the first Klondike Kate Sue Whalen-Janzen join Gord Steinke in studio to talk about the legacy project.