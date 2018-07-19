The Morning Show July 19 2018 7:33am 00:51 Multi-vehicle crash shuts down 401 express near Don Valley An overnight multi-vehicle crash has shut down the westbound express lanes along a 10-kilometre stretch of the busy route between Highway 404 and Allen Road. Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes reopen between Hwy. 404 and Allen Rd. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4340419/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4340419/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?