Global National July 18 2018 7:51pm 01:54 Raptors trade 4-time NBA all-star DeMar DeRozan The Toronto Raptors pulled off a stunning blockbuster deal by trading DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard. But as Mike Drolet reports, nobody involved seems happy about it. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4339946/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4339946/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?