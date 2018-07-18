Global National
July 18 2018 7:51pm
01:54

Raptors trade 4-time NBA all-star DeMar DeRozan

The Toronto Raptors pulled off a stunning blockbuster deal by trading DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard. But as Mike Drolet reports, nobody involved seems happy about it.

