Global National July 17 2018 5:57pm 02:03 Feed it Forward: one chef’s mission to cut food waste A Toronto chef is looking to feed families, not landfills, by saving food destined for the trash. Mike Drolet reports on the first grocery store in Canada where you pay what you can. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4337417/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4337417/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?