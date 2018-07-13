Kamloops area man claims fire investigation surrounds metalwork outside his home on Shuswap Road
Jules LaRue says he was visiting his mom down the road on Shuswap Road when another family member rushed over to tell him there was a brush fire behind his house on the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc reserve.
LaRue tells Global News police were on the scene and told him sparks from a contractor cutting metal behind his home may have started the blaze.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says an investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.