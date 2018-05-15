Bud Empire shows off Okanagan medical marijuana industry

The Okanagan is the main location for a new TV show called Bud Empire. It’s bound to stir up some controversy because it’s all about marijuana. The reality series stars a Kelowna man who was one of the first in Canada to open a medical marijuana compassion club. Last summer, a crew from the History Channel followed his every move, documenting the mysterious world of the cannabis industry. As Kelly Hayes reports, the results air next month for all the world to see.