History Channel set to air Bud Empire filmed in Kelowna

The Okanagan Valley in all its splendor is highlighted in a History Channel docu-series starring Bob Kay of Kelowna — operator of one of the first compassion clubs in the nation.

Kay said the reality type show will put the Okanagan on the marijuana map.

“When we talk about B.C. Bud, it’s a global recognition of cannabis. It starts here. We should embrace it,” Kay said.

Kay first embraced the medical cannabis industry 10 years ago and decided it was time to show the world what it’s like to be a pot pioneer.

“It’s a documentary on the lifestyle of what it is we do and what I do,” he said.

Filming lasted more than six months with one goal in mind. “Taking away the stigma of cannabis,” Kay said.

The first of the seven part series airs June 5 on the History Channel — only days before the senate votes on legalizing recreational marijuana.