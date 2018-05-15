Global News at 5 Okanagan
May 15 2018 4:38pm
01:22

Adopt a Pet: Ogee

Meet Ogee!! She is Global Okanagan’s Pet of the Week. This sweet and affectionate girl is 20 years old! She is in good health and is hoping for a loving home to live out the rest of her life. Take a look:

