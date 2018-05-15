Global News at 5 Okanagan May 15 2018 4:38pm 01:22 Adopt a Pet: Ogee Meet Ogee!! She is Global Okanagan’s Pet of the Week. This sweet and affectionate girl is 20 years old! She is in good health and is hoping for a loving home to live out the rest of her life. Take a look: <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4210676/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4210676/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?