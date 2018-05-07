Politics May 7 2018 11:16pm 02:01 Ontario party leaders spar in first major debate before election Kathleen Wynne, Doug Ford and Andrea Horwath sparred over numerous issues in their first major debate before the election. Shallima Maharaj reports. Doug Ford targeted by Kathleen Wynne, Andrea Horwath in first major debate before election <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4193506/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4193506/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?