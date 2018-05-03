Global News Morning Edmonton May 3 2018 9:40am 03:48 The Tomato Magazine: What’s New and Opening Soon Now that we are into May, the outdoor farmers markets are opening up as soon as this weekend. Plus, Publisher Mary Bailey has the details on several new eateries opening up the the coming weeks. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4184242/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4184242/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?