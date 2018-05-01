Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 1 2018 8:16pm 02:36 Global Edmonton Health Matters: May 1 Toronto researchers are testing a way to fix parts of the brain that cause depression. Su-Ling Goh has the details, plus introduces us to a woman with OCD who has a new furry friend. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4180915/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4180915/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?