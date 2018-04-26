BC Plane crash April 26 2018 12:35pm 01:12 TSB explains spatial disorientation Thu, Apr 26: Kathy Fox, chair of the TSB, explains the phenomenon of spatial disorientation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4170071/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4170071/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?