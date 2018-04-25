Global News at 5 Okanagan
April 25 2018 6:58pm
00:42

Lining up for Gas

Kelowna drivers lined up for more than a block on Tuesday evening to get in on the last gas stations selling regular grade gasoline for less than $1.33 a litre.
Gas prices in the Okanagan have now reached an all-time high.

