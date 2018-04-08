Global National April 8 2018 11:48pm 03:04 Explaining the Humboldt tragedy to young hockey players How do parents explain the Humboldt tragedy to kids just starting their hockey careers? Global National’s Robin Gill talks to child psychologist Dr. Scott Wooding for analysis. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4131628/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4131628/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?