Global News at 6 Halifax
April 2 2018 5:01pm
01:33

RCMP continue to investigate fatal fire in Shubenacadie

Mon, Apr 2: RCMP remain on scene at a fatal fire that began on Monday morning in Shubenacadie, N.S. As Natasha Pace reports, volunteers from 10 different fire stations responded to the call.

