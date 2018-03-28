Global News at 6 Halifax March 28 2018 5:07pm 02:09 Murder trial continues in Halifax Wed, Mar 28: The first-degree murder trial for Randy Desmond Riley continued Wednesday at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax. Natasha Pace has the latest. Jury shown gun, autopsy photos in Randy Riley first-degree murder trial <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4111714/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4111714/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?