Global News at 11 Calgary March 6 2018 7:32am 02:04 Brian Jean resigns from politics on eve of Legislature session United Conservative Party MLA Brian Jean is retiring after a career in provincial and federal politics. As Gary Bobrovitz explains, some analysts say his departure will hurt the UCP. Fort McMurray MLA Brian Jean leaving politics <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4064965/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4064965/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?