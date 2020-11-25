Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 11 Calgary
November 25 2020 1:34am
01:33

Calgary to consider state of local emergency following provincial restrictions

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi said a state of emergency remains on the table after the province announced a slew of new restrictions on Tuesday. Adam MacVicar reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home