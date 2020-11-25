Global News at 11 Calgary November 25 2020 1:34am 01:33 Calgary to consider state of local emergency following provincial restrictions Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi said a state of emergency remains on the table after the province announced a slew of new restrictions on Tuesday. Adam MacVicar reports. Calgary to consider state of local emergency following provincial restrictions <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7483007/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7483007/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?