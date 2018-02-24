Sports February 24 2018 11:35pm 06:55 ‘It’s all been very surreal’: The Arkells rock Canada Olympic House Canadian rock band The Arkells tell Global News how a seemingly innocuous tweet resulted in a last-minute trip to South Korea to perform for Team Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4046193/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4046193/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?