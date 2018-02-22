Weather February 22 2018 6:45pm 03:24 Mayor asks people to stay away from flooding areas in Brantford, Ont Brantford Ont. Mayor Chris Friel updates the flooding situation and warns people to stay away from water areas and the major affected area. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4042517/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4042517/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?