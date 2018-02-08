Global News at 5 Okanagan
February 8 2018 8:47pm
02:05

‘It’s a tough pill to swallow’: Penticton small business owner decries minimum wage hike

A Penticton small business owner said the looming minimum wage increase to $15.20 an hour by June 2021 is a “tough pill to swallow.”

