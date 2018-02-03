Weather February 3 2018 9:09am 04:19 Edmonton Weather Forecast: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 Global News weather special Kevin O’Connell delivers his forecast for Edmonton and the rest of Alberta on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Snowfall warnings continue for Saturday across sections of Alberta <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4004417/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4004417/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?