Global News at 11 Lethbridge January 31 2018 7:15pm 01:52 Former Lethbridge baseball player chasing dream in Blue Jays organization Former Prairie Baseball Academy and Lethbridge Bulls pitcher Andrew Case is chasing down a dream of playing for the Toronto Blue Jays. Matt Battochio reports. Former Lethbridge PBA/Bulls pitcher chasing dream with Toronto Blue Jays organization <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3999157/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3999157/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?