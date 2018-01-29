Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 29 2018 8:02pm 02:19 Changes must be made to Edmonton city hall pool Edmontonians might love the wading pool at city hall, but because of provincial regulations, it can’t remain as it is. Quinn Ohler explains the options council can consider. Maintaining status quo at Churchill Square wading pool ‘not a feasible option’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3994582/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3994582/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?