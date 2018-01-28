Global News at 6 Halifax January 28 2018 6:12pm 01:49 Calls for action to remove Cornwallis statue resurface in Halifax The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs say they’re tired of waiting for action when it comes to removing the controversial Cornwallis statue. Halifax mayor responds to Mi’kmaq chiefs withdrawal from Cornwallis panel <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3992255/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3992255/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?