Halifax mayor responds to Mi’kmaq chiefs withdrawal from Cornwallis panel

Halifax mayor Mike Savage says he remains committed to the panel that was created to determine the future of the controversial statue of Edward Cornwallis, despite one of the main stakeholders pulling out of the process.

On Friday, The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs announced they were withdrawing from the committee. They said they first agreed to work with the Halifax Regional Municipality in October of last year, and have yet to see any progress.

In a release, they said “The chiefs unanimously agreed that this process has taken far too long and have therefore chosen to no longer participate in these panel discussions.”

In response, Savage released a statement on Saturday saying he recognized they had withdrawn from the process, but added that it was his expectation they will be able to continue to work together.

“This is a different process than any we’ve undertaken before. The committee was meant to create the space to have challenging conversations about our shared history and future,” said Savage in a release.

“Reconciliation is a complex process, requiring the engagement of our community in its broadest form.”

He also cites the report that came to the Halifax Regional Council on January 16, 2018 where it was requested that staff prepare a report on the status of the municipal strategy to engage with First Nations community on actions identified through the Truth and Reconciliation process.

“We have been more than patient to see movement on this,” said Chief Bob Gloade of the Millbrook First Nation.

“The Mi’kmaq need to see action now, and that is why we voted for the statue to be immediately removed.”

The decision by the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs has reignited a movement to remove the statue of Cornwallis, with rallies being planned for next weekend.