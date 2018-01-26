Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 26 2018 8:12pm 01:42 PST back in the news after Alberta Party debate Could a PST help close the $10-billion hole in Alberta’s budget? One Alberta Party leadership hopeful believes it’s the best path forward and economists say she isn’t wrong. Tom Vernon reports. Sales tax among issues discussed at first Alberta Party leadership debate <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3990718/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3990718/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?