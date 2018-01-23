Global News at 5 Okanagan January 23 2018 8:58pm 02:07 Sex toys, cash taken during robbery of downtown Kelowna adult store Two masked men robbed an adult store in downtown Kelowna, tying up the employees and taking cash and sex toys. Jules Knox reports. Employees restrained, sex toys stolen at Kelowna adult store <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3983522/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3983522/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?