Employees restrained, sex toys stolen at Kelowna adult store

RCMP in Kelowna are investigating an armed robbery at an adult store in downtown Kelowna that involved female employees being physically restrained and adult sex toys stolen.

The robbery occurred Monday night around 7:30 p.m. at at Wild Kingdom located in the 500 block of Lawrence Avenue.

Police allege that two males, each with their faces covered and one brandishing a firearm, entered the store and demanded cash from the two employees on site.

“There were no customers inside the business at the time of the robbery,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Once inside the suspects proceeded to retrieve the employee’s cellular phones, physically restrain them and secure them in a back room.”

The culprits reportedly fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and a selection of adult sex toys.

Once the suspects fled, the store employees were able to break free of their restraints and call 911.

“Both female victims sustained minor injuries related to being physically restrained,” adds Cpl. O’Donaghey “they have each been offered RCMP Victim Services.”

Both suspects were described to police as Caucasian males, in their late 20’s or early 30’s, standing approximately 5’10” tall, of slim build, each wearing a pair of gloves with their faces covered with a balaclava.

One of the males, who reportedly had green eyes, wore a grey hoodie and a pair of jeans, while the other wore a black hoodie and a dark coloured pair of pants.

Businesses’ in the vicinity are asked to review any surveillance footage which may have captured the suspects as they arrived in the area or fled after committing the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by leaving an online tip at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.