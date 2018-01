Mon, Jan 15: The holidays are over, the lack of sunshine, and the difficulty of trying to stay on track with those New Year’s resolutions can make today, Blue Monday , the most sombre day of the year. To lift the spirits of office workers in the downtown core, Cadillac Fairview hosted an indoor pop-up puppy parks at Toronto Dominion Centre, RBC Centre and Cadillac Fairview Tower – and it’s a hit. Susan Hay has the story.