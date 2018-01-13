Global News at 11 Lethbridge January 13 2018 1:36am 01:21 Barlage leads Hurricanes to 6-4 win over Rebels Trade deadline pick-ups Logan Barlage and Brad Morrison combined for five points as the Lethbridge Hurricanes knocked off the Red Deer Rebels 6-4 Friday. Matt Battochio has the highlights. Barlage leads Hurricanes to 6-4 win over Rebels <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3963237/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3963237/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?