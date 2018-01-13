Barlage leads Hurricanes to 6-4 win over Rebels

Many fresh faces are still finding their way in the Lethbridge Hurricanes line-up, but the team was still able to pick up a second straight win Friday night. The ‘Canes knocked off the Red Deer Rebels 6-4 on the road, improving to (19-19-3) on the season.

The Hurricanes trailed 3-1 through a period, but scored four unanswered goals in the second and third to take a 5-3 lead. The Rebels would answer midway through the final frame on a Mason McCarty tally to cut the lead to 5-4. Then, with the game in the balance in the dying minutes ‘Canes forward Dylan Cozens potted an empty net goal to solidify the 6-4 win.

The Hurricanes trade deadline pickups continued to pay dividends Friday as Brad Morrison had a goal and two assists, and Logan Barlage scored twice including the game winner midway through the third period. Freshly minted Captain Jordy Bellerive also performed well, bringing his season point total to 57, with a goal and two assists.

The Hurricanes are back on home-ice Saturday when they host the Kootenay Ice at 7:00 p.m. at the Enmax Centre.