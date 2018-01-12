Global National January 12 2018 6:41pm 01:49 Man attacks 11-year-old girl, cuts hijab with scissors Toronto police are investigating a hate crime involving an 11-year-old girl, after a man approached her with scissors and started cutting off her hijab. Mike Drolet reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3962938/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3962938/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?