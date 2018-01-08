Injuries January 8 2018 11:15pm 01:08 Two people injured in shooting at Lawrence Square mall Toronto police are searching for a suspect who fled a shooting at Lawrence Square Shopping Centre, Monday afternoon. Two people were taken to hospital with injuries. 2 injured after daytime shooting at Lawrence Square plaza in Toronto’s north end <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3953546/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3953546/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?