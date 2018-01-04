Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 4 2018 6:57pm 01:37 3 killed after head-on crash north of Pickering Thu, Jan 4: Three people are dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a BMW crashed head-on with a Mercedes at Highway 7 and Sideline 26. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3946995/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3946995/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?