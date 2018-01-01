Global News at 5 Okanagan January 1 2018 8:58pm 00:34 Kelowna’s Polar Bear Dip Approximately 450 swimmers raised nearly $8,000 for CRIS Adaptive Adventures during Kelowna’s annual polar bear dip. Hundreds turn out for polar bear swims in the Okanagan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3941088/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3941088/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?