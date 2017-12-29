Strangers come together to remember murdered Kelowna mother and her two young daughters
Friends of Clara Forman say she was a shining example of a mother, friend, wife and colleague.
Forman and her two daughters were remembered Thursday during a candle light vigil in Kelowna.
The three were killed in their home before Christmas. Jacob Forman, father and husband, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.
While organized and attended by many strangers, some of Clara’s coworkers came out to offer kind words about who she was.
Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.