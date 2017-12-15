Global News at Noon Toronto December 15 2017 12:05pm 01:39 Woman accused of attack on baby makes second court appearance The lawyer for the accused says the four-month-old’s condition has stabilized and insists the facts are still being investigated. Mark Carcasole reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3919256/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3919256/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?