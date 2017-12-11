Weather December 11 2017 11:10pm 01:54 First significant snowfall of season arrives in Toronto Weather advisories have been issued for Southern Ontario, where up to 15cm of snow is expected by Tuesday morning. The City of Toronto says plows and salters are ready. Ashley Molnar reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3911000/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3911000/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?