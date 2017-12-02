Global News at 6 Halifax December 2 2017 5:31pm 01:36 Operation Hawkeye reminds motorists to take precautions A group of people, including a Nova RCMP officer, put flyers on cars in a couple of Halifax communities on Saturday in response to an increasing number of break-ins. Steve Silva reports. RCMP officer, volunteers use flyers to remind Halifax drivers to keep valuables hidden <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3893695/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3893695/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?