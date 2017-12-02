Global News at 11 Lethbridge
December 2 2017 12:46am
01:13

Win streak ends at 4 as Hurricanes fall 5-1 against Brandon

The Lethbridge Hurricanes saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Friday in a 5-1 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game.

