Health November 21 2017 2:45pm 04:26 Immigration expert testifies before parliamentary committee on immigration act Adrienne Smith, a Toronto-based immigration lawyer, was in Ottawa to testify on a section of Canada’s immigration act that is “discriminatory” and “inaccurate.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3873081/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3873081/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?