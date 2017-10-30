Menu
October 30, 2017
Variety Week on Global BC – Here’s How You Can Help and Donate
Weather
November 3 2017 3:00pm
01:20
Friday morning snow in Surrey
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3842682/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3842682/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3842682/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/325/803/WEB_SURREY_SNOW_tnb_1.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div>
Responsive site?
HTTPS:// site?
More Videos
Surrey crash sends one man to hospital
01:05
House fire in Surrey Wednesday morning
00:50
Heavy snow in Whistler
02:56
Hail in South Surrey and White Rock
01:59
Two people in hospital after overnight shooting in Surrey
01:54
Fort St. John snow
00:58
Emergency crews attend Surrey MVA Tuesday morning
00:46
Video Home
02:05
Global News at 11 BC
Parts of BC have received an early blast of winter.
02:21
Global News Hour at 6
BC Evening Weather Forecast: Nov 2
01:47
Global News Hour at 6
Snow falls on Metro Vancouver
01:01
Weather
Coquihalla & Hope-Princeton snow
00:42
Weather
Street flooding in Vancouver
01:05
Weather
Snow falling in Whistler and Kamloops
00:52
Weather
Grouse Mountain snow
01:05
Weather
First snowfall: Whistler and Kamloops
01:58
Global News at Noon BC
Translink preps for snow and ice
02:45
Global News Hour at 6
BC Evening Weather Forecast: Nov 1
01:53
Global News Hour at 6
Lower Mainland could see snow later this week
02:41
Global News Hour at 6
BC Evening Weather Forecast: Oct 30
03:14
Global News Morning BC
BC Noon Weather Forecast: Oct 30
02:57
Global News Hour at 6
BC Evening Weather Forecast: Oct 28
02:03
Global News Hour at 6
BC Evening Weather Forecast: Oct 27
02:49
Global News Hour at 6
BC Evening Weather Forecast: Oct 26
00:33
Global News Hour at 6
Why have fall colours been so bright this year
02:08
Weather
Morning fog blankets Lower Mainland
02:45
Global News Hour at 6
BC Evening Weather Forecast: Oct 25
02:11
Global News Hour at 6
B.C. ranchers who stayed to save their properties from wildfires talk to Global
00:58
Weather
Fort St. John snow
03:01
Global News Hour at 6
BC Evening Weather Forecast: Oct 24
02:40
Global News Hour at 6
BC Evening Weather Forecast: Oct 23
01:34
Global News Hour at 6
Third storm hits the Lower Mainland
00:41
Weather
Heavy rainfall floods Vancouver, Burnaby streets
02:06
Global News Hour at 6
BC Evening Weather Forecast: Oct 19
01:51
Global News Hour at 6
Burnaby’s Still Creek neighbourhood inundated after Wednesday’s storm
01:53
Global News Hour at 6
Huge tree comes crashing down in Vancouver’s West End
02:04
Global News at 11 BC
Weather chaos around B.C. South Coast
01:27
Weather
Heavy rainfall in Metro Vancouver
