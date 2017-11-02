Global News Morning Winnipeg
November 2 2017 6:08am
03:27

WAG’s Crafted: Woodturning

Global’s Kevin Hirschfield gets a preview of the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s Crafted Show and Sale, which will feature more than 50 local artists. In this segment, we meet woodturner Herman de Vries.

