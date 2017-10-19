Fire
October 19 2017 11:16pm
01:37

Firefighter rushed to hospital during 5-alarm blaze in Etobicoke

A 5-alarm fire at a townhouse complex on Marine Parade Dr. in Etobicoke is now under control. A firefighter rushed to hospital is now in stable condition. Ashley Molnar reports.

