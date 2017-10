A year and a half after a B.C. public health emergency was declared, the fentanyl crisis is only getting worse.

In Kelowna, 60 people died due to overdose in the first eight months of the year. That’s compared to 47 for all of 2016.

In Vernon, 16 people have died so far compared to 12 last year.

As Lauren Pullen reports, those who have lost loved ones say more must be done.