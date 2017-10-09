Okanagan Falls woman thankful for generosity of neighbours in aftermath of thanksgiving Sunday fire
An Okanagan Falls couple and their family members, who are visiting from out of town, learned the true meaning of thanksgiving this weekend.
They’re expressing gratitude to their neighbours, and the local volunteer fire department, for jumping into action after their mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning.
While their home is destroyed, their spirits certainly are not.
Shelby Thom has the story.