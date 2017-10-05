Hit and Run October 5 2017 11:05pm 01:53 2 more pedestrians have been killed on the streets of Toronto As Catherine McDonald reports, one woman was killed while walking on the sidewalk by an SUV that fled the scene, according to police. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3788818/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3788818/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3788818/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/908/59/WED_GTOR_CATHERINE_MACDONALD_051017_848x480_1063960131505.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?