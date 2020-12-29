Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 29 2020 5:44pm
02:09

Toronto police make arrest in hit-and-run after a 3-month investigation

Catherine McDonald speaks to the victim who says she wonders if she will ever work again.

